Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Cantonment Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farrast Ali Shah conducted a grand operation in the Cantonment along with the enforcement cell team, price control committee, and food sampling team to provide facilities to the general public during the Ramazan and in view of the upcoming Eid.

All food stalls, hotels, and shops were inspected, and rate lists were checked.

He also imposed fines on those selling substandard items and overcharging and ordered operations against unauthorized encroachments.

The Cantonment board CEO visited Qasim Road Lalik Jan Park Chowk, where a rickshaw stand had been affecting traffic flow for some time; the enforcement team eliminated it through day and night efforts, praised by the CEO.

The CEO directed the food sampling team, price control committee, and enforcement team to visit daily and take legal action against those selling substandard items, unauthorized encroachments, and blackmailing mafia in the market, along with Secretary Cantonment Board Wasim Aamir.