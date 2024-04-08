Open Menu

Profiteers Fined, Operation Against Encroachers Ordered In Cantt

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 10:46 PM

Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt

Cantonment Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farrast Ali Shah conducted a grand operation in the Cantonment along with the enforcement cell team, price control committee, and food sampling team to provide facilities to the general public during the Ramazan and in view of the upcoming Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Cantonment Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farrast Ali Shah conducted a grand operation in the Cantonment along with the enforcement cell team, price control committee, and food sampling team to provide facilities to the general public during the Ramazan and in view of the upcoming Eid.

All food stalls, hotels, and shops were inspected, and rate lists were checked.

He also imposed fines on those selling substandard items and overcharging and ordered operations against unauthorized encroachments.

The Cantonment board CEO visited Qasim Road Lalik Jan Park Chowk, where a rickshaw stand had been affecting traffic flow for some time; the enforcement team eliminated it through day and night efforts, praised by the CEO.

The CEO directed the food sampling team, price control committee, and enforcement team to visit daily and take legal action against those selling substandard items, unauthorized encroachments, and blackmailing mafia in the market, along with Secretary Cantonment Board Wasim Aamir.

Related Topics

Visit Road Traffic Price Market

Recent Stories

PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

4 minutes ago
 Enthusiastic reception for newly elected MNA, depu ..

Enthusiastic reception for newly elected MNA, deputy speaker KP assembly in Chit ..

4 minutes ago
 AC fine shopkeepers for overcharging items

AC fine shopkeepers for overcharging items

4 minutes ago
 White House urges Palestine group to 'come through ..

White House urges Palestine group to 'come through' on Gaza ceasefire

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with murder

Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with murder

46 minutes ago
 Brazil judge orders probe of Musk over censorship ..

Brazil judge orders probe of Musk over censorship charge

46 minutes ago
SIDA advises cotton, rice farmers to start late so ..

SIDA advises cotton, rice farmers to start late sowing due to water shortage

46 minutes ago
 Jellyfish invade Venezuelan waters, worrying fishe ..

Jellyfish invade Venezuelan waters, worrying fishermen

46 minutes ago
 Ashrafi commends PM's Saudi visit for strengthenin ..

Ashrafi commends PM's Saudi visit for strengthening economic ties

46 minutes ago
 Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 97

Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 97

46 minutes ago
 Police claim to arrest street criminal

Police claim to arrest street criminal

2 hours ago
 403 profiteers fined

403 profiteers fined

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan