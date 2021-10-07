UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined Rs 122,000

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 122,000 fine on 91 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in the district on Thursday.

According to the district administration spokesperson, the magistrates inspected several points including fruit and vegetable vendors, merchant shops, chicken shopsand others and imposed fine on them over violation of the government price lists.

