Profiteers fined Rs 2.39 mln during current year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 2,396,400 fine on shopkeepers over profiteering during current year.

According to spokesperson of district government, the magistrates inspected around 22,633 points and found 22,626 violations while case were also registered against 214 violators.

In line with special directives of deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conductingraids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates,he added.