Profiteers Fined Rs. 43000 For Overcharging On Essential Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:20 PM

Profiteers fined Rs. 43000 for overcharging on essential items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Price Control Committees on Thursday imposed fine of Rs 47,500 against 35 profiteers in various parts of the district during holy month of Ramazan.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Price Control Committees have expedited action against profiteers and hoarders in all four talukas of the district.

According to handout, the Price Control Committee has visited 33 shops in taluka Qasimabad and imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 against three shopkeepers for overcharging commodities.

In Latifabad taluka, the Price Control Committee also visited 80 shops and imposed fine of Rs 14,000 against 19 shopkeepers for selling essential items on inflated rates.

The price Control Committee has visited 19 shops in taluka City Hyderabad and imposed fine of Rs 14000 against five shopkeepers for overcharging prices of daily use items.

The Price Control Committee also visited 33 shops in taluka Hyderabad rural and imposed fine of Rs. 5000 against five shopkeeper for overcharging prices.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the concerned Price Control Committees to take strict action against those who were overcharging prices of essential commodities during Ramazan without any discrimination.

