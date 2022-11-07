UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined Rs 6.18 Mln During Oct

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Profiteers fined Rs 6.18 mln during Oct

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 6.18 million fine on various shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the provincial capital during last month.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Lahore and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent be behind bars if they did not give up profiteering, he added.

So far, around 749 cases were registered and 14 points were sealed on profiteering and overcharging. As many as86,608 inspections were made and 1,325 persons were fined for profiteering during last month.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Price Market Million

Recent Stories

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

2 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

3 hours ago
 Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

3 hours ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.