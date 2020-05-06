Profiteers fined Rs 77,000 in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday imposed fines amounting to Rs77,000 on shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

According to RCB spokesman, the Cantonment authorities conducted operations against profiteers in different areas including Westridge and other areas and collectively imposed fines worth Rs77,000 on shopkeepers for selling daily use items at exorbitant rates.

The board officers carried out an action against the retailers and shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

The CEO RCB has directed the authorities to take stringent action against the profiteers during the fasting month, he added.

He warned the shopkeepers not to indulge in profiteering else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.