Profiteers fined Rs 82,500

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 82,500 fine on hoarders and profiteers in the district on Thursday.

According to official sources, the magistrates found 63 shopkeepers in various markets and bazaars overcharging consumers and imposed fine on them.