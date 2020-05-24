UrduPoint.com
Profiteers Fined Rs78,000 For Overcharging On Essential Items

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The price Control Committee on Saturday fined Rs78,000 against 48 profiteers in various parts of the district during the holy month of Ramazan.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the committee visited 38 shops in taluka Qasimabad and fined Rs32,000 against seven shopkeepers for overcharging, said a press release.

In Latifabad taluka, it also visited 67 shops and fined Rs10,000 against 21 shopkeepers for selling essential items on inflated rates.

It visited nine shops in taluka City Hyderabad and fined Rs21,000 against 17 shopkeepers for overcharging prices of daily use items.

The committee also visited 24 shops in taluka Hyderabad Rural and fined Rs15,000 against three shopkeepers for overcharging.

The deputy commissioner had directed the committee to take strict action against those who were overcharging on essential commodities during Ramazan without any discrimination, the statement said.

