Profiteers fined, two sent to jail over profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration launched drive against profiteers and imposed Rs 213,000 fine to profiteers.

The price control magistrates raided at various places in the city and checked the price of commodities at markets.

As many as 144 shopkeepers were found involved in profiteering.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed inspected shops and sent two illegal profiteers to jail. She also imposed Rs 30,000 to profiteers.

APP /sak