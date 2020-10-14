UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Profiteers Fined, Two Sent To Jail Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

Profiteers fined, two sent to jail over profiteering

District administration launched drive against profiteers and imposed Rs 213,000 fine to profiteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration launched drive against profiteers and imposed Rs 213,000 fine to profiteers.

The price control magistrates raided at various places in the city and checked the price of commodities at markets.

As many as 144 shopkeepers were found involved in profiteering.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed inspected shops and sent two illegal profiteers to jail. She also imposed Rs 30,000 to profiteers.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Jail Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 14 more deaths, 615 new cases of ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan make two changes for National T20 Cup

15 minutes ago

Bulgaria Registers Record 785 New COVID-19 Cases i ..

2 minutes ago

Corpse recovered from Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Drug peddler held with heroin, charas

7 minutes ago

Preparations underway for the smooth launch of Ora ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.