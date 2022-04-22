UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined With Rs 210,000

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 210,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering here in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of district administration said on Friday that price control magistrates got registered 25 FIRs against profiteers after 438 inspections.

As many as 95 violations were found.

On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, the inspection teams checked ratesin different markets and Ramzan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.

