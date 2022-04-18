Profiteers fined with Rs 233,500

The district administration imposed fine of Rs 233,500 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 233,500 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Monday, the price control magistrates got registered nine FIRs on profiteers,while 424 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 50 violations were found.

On the directions of the deputy commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, the inspection teams visited various shops in different markets and Ramzan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.