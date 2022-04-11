UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined With Rs 241000

Published April 11, 2022

Profiteers fined with Rs 241000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed a total of Rs 241,000 fine on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Monday that price control magistrates got registered 20 FIRs against profiteers, while 775 inspections were conducted during the same period and 103 violations were found.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, the inspection teams of the department visited various shops in different markets and Ramzan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

