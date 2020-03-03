UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Profiteers Fined With Rs 25000 In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:33 PM

Profiteers fined with Rs 25000 in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Syed Ayub Bukhari imposed a fine of Rs.25,000/- on various shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Syed Ayub Bukhari imposed a fine of Rs.25,000/- on various shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering during past 12 hours.

AC Headquarters along with his team checked prices of daily use items at 72 shops in various parts of the city and imposed a fine of Rs.25,000/- on the profiteers.

He warned the shopkeepers to follow the set prices or face action.

Related Topics

Fine

Recent Stories

Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s thre ..

7 minutes ago

Amid tales of torture, Modi just offers his social ..

9 minutes ago

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) Shariah ..

9 minutes ago

President House saves Rs 8.46 mln in utility bills ..

7 minutes ago

Pope 'tests negative for coronavirus': report

7 minutes ago

Diplomat says Sheikh Mohamed’s phone call to Chi ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.