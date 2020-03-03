Profiteers fined with Rs 25000 in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Syed Ayub Bukhari imposed a fine of Rs.25,000/- on various shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering during past 12 hours.

AC Headquarters along with his team checked prices of daily use items at 72 shops in various parts of the city and imposed a fine of Rs.25,000/- on the profiteers.

He warned the shopkeepers to follow the set prices or face action.