Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 339,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Tuesday, the price control magistrates got registered 29 FIRs on profiteers while 768 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 147 violations were found.

On the directions of the deputy commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, the inspection teams of the department visited various shops in different markets and Ramzan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.