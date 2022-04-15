Profiteers fined worth Rs 164,500

The district administration imposed a fine of Rs 164,500 on various shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed a fine of Rs 164,500 on various shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said price control magistrates got registered 25 FIRs on profiteers while 594 inspections were conducted and 94 violations were found.

The inspection teams visited various shops in different markets and Ramzan bazaars to ensureavailability of commodities as per government rates.