Profiteers Fined Worth Rs 308,500

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 03:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 308,500 on shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital.

A spokesperson for the district administration said price control magistrates got registered 16 FIRs against profiteers while 832 inspections were conducted out of which 101 violations were found.

The inspection teams visited shops in different markets and Ramzan bazaars to ensure availabilityof commodities at government rates.

