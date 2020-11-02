UrduPoint.com
Profiteers Fined,booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Profiteers fined,booked

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates of City District administration imposed Rs 164,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering/overcharging in various areas of the provincial capital on Monday.

According to City administration spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 640 points and found 53 violations, while cases were also registered against 16 violators.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrates conducted raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.

