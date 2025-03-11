Profiteers, hoarders fined

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Price control magistrates imposed Rs 152,500 fine on 72 profiteers in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours and served warnings on 2,746 others.

The price control magistrates during inspections also booked three retailers and held 56 others for overcharging from consumers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir said said that profiteering would not be tolerated under any way as the provision of relief to citizens during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak is the priority of the government.