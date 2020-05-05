UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Profiteers, Hoarders To Be Penalized; DC Larkana Warns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Nomaan Siqqdue, on Tuesday warned the traders that profiteers and hoarders would be penalized during the holy month of Ramazan.

He told local newsmen that prices of edibles and kitchen items have been fixed by the district price control committee and the violators would not be spared at all.

He said Ramazan was the month of blessings and traders must voluntarily decrease prices of daily use goods.

Items whose prices have been fixed include mutton, beef, chicken, grams, pulses, wheat flour, ghee and sugar etc.

Meanwhile, DC Larkana also on Tuesday ordered the traders to rectify their weights and scales forthwith.

In his directive the DC Larkana warned that those shopkeepers whose weights or scales were found inaccurate would be penalized.

Moreover, A meeting of district price control committee (DPCC) Larkana was held Tuesday at DC office, Larkana to chalk out plan for the holy month of Ramzan and review the price of daily use commodities.

On the occasion the DC said that the aim of the meeting was to control the prices of items of daily use, adding, that those who violated the price list of the government would be dealt strictly.

He also directed the concern authorities to visit markets and shopping centers in Ramzan on daily basis and check out the price list with the shopkeepers and take action against the shopkeepers who were not following the government price list.

More Stories From Pakistan

