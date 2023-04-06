Close
Profiteers, Hoarders To Be Penalized, Warns, DC Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Profiteers, hoarders to be penalized, warns, DC Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabia Siyal, on Thursday, warned the traders that profiteers and hoarders would be penalized during the month of Holy Ramazan.

She told local newsmen that prices of edibles and kitchen items have been fixed by the district price control committee and the violators will not be spared at all.

She said Ramazan is the month of blessings and traders must voluntarily decrease prices of daily use goods.

Items whose prices have been fixed include mutton, beef, chicken, grams, pulses, wheat flour, ghee and sugar etc.

Meanwhile, DC Larkana Ms. Rabia Siyal also on Thursday ordered the traders to rectify their weights and scales forthwith.

In his directive the DC Larkana warned that those shopkeepers whose weights or scales were found inaccurate would be penalized.

DC Larkana also directed the concern authorities to visit markets andshopping centers in the month of Ramzan on daily basis and check out the price list with the shopkeepers and take action against the shopkeepers who were not following the government price list.

