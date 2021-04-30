Profiteers, hoarders to be penalized: warns DC Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner LarkanaTariq Manzoor Chandio on Friday warned the traders that profiteers and hoarders would be penalized during the month of Holy Ramazan.

He told local newsmen here on Friday, that prices of edibles and kitchen items have been fixed by the district price control committee and the violators will not be spared at all.

He said Ramazan is the month of blessings and traders must voluntarily decrease prices of daily use goods.

Items whose prices have been fixed include mutton, beef, chicken, grams, pulses, wheat flour, ghee and sugar etc.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana also ordered the traders to rectify their weights and scales forthwith.

In his directive the DC Larkana warned that those shopkeepers whose weights or scales were found inaccurate would be penalized.