UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Profiteers, Hoarders To Be Penalized: Warns DC Larkana

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Profiteers, hoarders to be penalized: warns DC Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner LarkanaTariq Manzoor Chandio on Friday warned the traders that profiteers and hoarders would be penalized during the month of Holy Ramazan.

He told local newsmen here on Friday, that prices of edibles and kitchen items have been fixed by the district price control committee and the violators will not be spared at all.

He said Ramazan is the month of blessings and traders must voluntarily decrease prices of daily use goods.

Items whose prices have been fixed include mutton, beef, chicken, grams, pulses, wheat flour, ghee and sugar etc.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana also ordered the traders to rectify their weights and scales forthwith.

In his directive the DC Larkana warned that those shopkeepers whose weights or scales were found inaccurate would be penalized.

Related Topics

Larkana Price All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

USC achieves 55 pc sale target of Ramadan relief p ..

21 seconds ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Worsened Life of Syrian Refugees ..

22 seconds ago

UK to Host Vaccine Summit in 2022 to Prepare for F ..

24 seconds ago

Petition filed against IBA Sukkur university

26 seconds ago

EU unemployment up 7.3% y-o-y in March

5 minutes ago

Ankara Urges Israel Against Obstructing Palestinia ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.