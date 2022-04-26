UrduPoint.com

Profiteers, Hoarders To Face Imprisonment, Says Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Profiteers, hoarders to face imprisonment, says commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed warned profiteers and hoarders that law would take its course as they can face imprisonment in case they don't quit this illegal practice.

According to official sources, Irshad Ahmed in a meeting held at his office with District Administration officials said. on Tuesday, that fine worth of Rs One Lac was imposed on profiteers and hoarders in Multan city.

He said, Punjab government has issued clear instructions of zero tolerance against profiteers and hoarders and said that deputy commissioners should send commission mafia to jail for involvement in creating artificial shortage of edibles and commodities.

Irshad Ahmed asked price control magistrates to improve performance to avoid transfers.

He also warned price magistrates of action in case they sent their representative to check prices and hoarding practices.

The Commissioner asked district officials to ensure adherence to fixed prices in the markets and regularly monitor auction process of fruit and vegetables.

He also ordered to set up a price control feedback mechanism at the commissioner's office and added that every department should be given a single commodity to monitor its availability and price.

