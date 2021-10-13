Profiteers, hoarders to face time in jail: DC

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Wednesday warned profiteers and hoarders of being put in lock-up if they did not stop violations and overcharging from the people

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Wednesday warned profiteers and hoarders of being put in lock-up if they did not stop violations and overcharging from the people.

Presiding over a meeting here, the DC said that hundreds of thousands of rupees fine has so far been imposed on profiteers and hoarders in Khanewal and now it was time to put the violators in police lock-up.

He said the Punjab government has issued clear instructions of zero tolerance against profiteers and hoarders and instructed that Price control magistrates should send commission mafia to jail over their involvement in creating artificial shortage of edibles and Commodities.

Zaheer asked the price control magistrates to improve performance to avoid transfers. They should hold big profiteers and hoarders accountable and take action on shortage of any commodity including wheat flour and sugar.

He also warned price magistrates of action in case they sent their representative to check prices and hoarding practices.

He asked district officials to ensure adherence to fixed prices in the markets and regularly monitor auction process of fruit and vegetables.

