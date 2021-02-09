UrduPoint.com
Profiteers Imposed Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Profiteers imposed fine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 9,000 fine on profiteers on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the price monitoring team visited different markets and checked prices of edible items at 32 shops and imposed fine on those found involved in profiteering.

Separately, AC Saddar Umar Maqbool taking action against hoarders sealed a godown in Sadhar area. About 30 bags of different pulses were stored in the godown.

