Profiteers Imposed Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 06:19 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Deputy Chief Officer Municipal Corporation/Price Control Magistrate Azmat Firdous checked prices of edible items and imposed Rs 12,000 fine for overcharging, here on Wednesday.

He checked fruit, vegetable, chicken, meat and grocery shops in different markets and took action against violators of government price lists.

He said that the process of price checking is being carried out on a daily basis and the the violators would not escape punishment.

He directed the vendors to display price lists at prominent places for convenience of consumers.

