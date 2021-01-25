Profiteers including brick kiln owners jailed, Rs 0.8m fine imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration Multan on Monday jailed six profiteers and brick kiln owners along with imposing Rs 800,000 fine on them during an on-going crackdown.

Different price control teams led by price magistrates continued operation against the profiteers. Acting as price magistrate, secretary regional transport authority Rana Mohsin imposed Rs 300,000 fine on profiteers, says an official release issued here.

During inspection of brick kiln, he found the brick kiln owners charging people exorbitantly selling bricks at the rate of Rs 9000-10000 per thousand bricks despite the fact that the price of grade-I bricks was fixed by the administration at Rs 6300 per 1000 bricks.

Assistant commissioner city Abida Fareed got four profiteers arrested and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on them. AC Sadar Mudassir Mumtaz sent ten (10) profiteers to jail and imposed Rs 30,000 fine, AC Sadar Aabgeenay Khan imposed Rs61000 fine, price magistrate Fatima Khan imposed Rs 70000 fine, price magistrate Ghani Khan sent five profiteers to jail while price magistrates Sheikh Yousuf and Muzammil Yar imposed fine worth Rs 56000 and Rs 54000 respectively on profiteers.

Total 2000 shops were checked and 288 were found to be involved in profiteering, the release concluded.