Profiteers Increase LPG, Roti Prices In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The profiteers have also started taking advantage of the miseries of flood-hit people in Quetta as they were selling LPG at Rs 700 per kilogram besides raising the prices of Tandoori Roti (bread) up to 50 rupee.  Due to closure of roads, the flood-hit Quetta is facing the crunch of Liquefied Petroleum Gas due to its non-supply to the city, a private news channel reported.

  The people are thronging shops in order to purchase the LPG. Taking advantage of the situation, the shopkeepers have increased the prices of gas which used to be sold at Rs150 kg and is now being sold at enormously high price of Rs 600 to Rs 700 per kg.

Even the Nanbai (bakers) have also doubled the price of Tandoori Roti due to non-availability of gas. The recent floods in Balochistan have washed away several gas pipelines owing to which the gas supply is suspended in many districts of the province.

