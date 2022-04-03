Profiteers increase prices various food items during Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) ::With the arrival of Ramazan, profiteers have increased prices of various food items here on Sunday.

During a detailed visit to different bazaars, the prices of vegetables, fruits, meat, tomatoes and other beverages have soared to unprecedented levels irking citizens greatly.

Public circles have demanded the district and tehsil administration to immediately control the self-inflicted inflation in the city and provide relief to the citizens during the Holy month of Ramazan.