Profiteers looting corona-hit general people with both hands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The profiteers are looting the corona-hit people in Dera with both hands due to skyrocketing hike in various edibles and other daily use items and demanded on the district administration to look into the matters seriously in the Holy month of Ramadan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The profiteers are looting the corona-hit people in Dera with both hands due to skyrocketing hike in various edibles and other daily use items and demanded on the district administration to look into the matters seriously in the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to detail, a rapid rise in the price of chicken meat, which were selling on 160 to 200 per kg before Ramadan but now the chicken meat was selling on Rs. 300 to 350 per kg.

The rates of the meet was touched all time high as it was selling on 500 per kg. Profitable buyers have started returning after receiving arbitrary rates with both hands, according to the citizens. No one is there to ask and the price control committees, market committees are inactive.

Or the vegetable and wheelbarrow sellers are nowhere in the official rate list so the shopkeepers are receiving arbitrary rates and the administration is missing which is unfortunate.

Lockdown and in this epidemic situation hit the general public on one hand and the rates of the edibles and other daily use items, including vegetables and fruits have been increased due to which the poor and common men were mostly deprived off.

"The price control committees and market committees of the district administration should visit the bazaars on daily basis and should give the profiteers exemplary punishments," the citizens were of the views when asked to comment on the high charging rates.