Profiteers, selling substandard food items to be booked: Deputy Commissioner

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak and Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah Khan Monday said that no one will be allowed to play with the lives and property of the people and strict legal action will be taken against those who sell self-inflicted inflation and substandard food items.

They said this while checking the prices and quality of food items in Sakhakot and Dargai markets besides inspecting implementation of government SOPs. Post Commander Sakhakot Abdul Wahab was also present on the occasion.

It is in the public interest to follow government SOPs to prevent the spread of the corona epidemic, so cooperate with the administration to ensure the use of masks, sanitizers and other safety guidelines.

Masks and sanitizers were also distributed among the people while several shopkeepers who ignored SOPs were also arrested and fined accordingly.

During the visit, DC Rehan Gul Khattak and AC Mohibullah Khan also reviewed the prices bread, meat, vegetables and other consumer goods.

DC Malakand said that the coronavirus pandemic had paralyzed life all over the world so people should follow the safety guidelines and ensure the use of masks and sanitizers to help prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 by extending cooperation with the government and administration.