UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Profiteers, Selling Substandard Food Items To Be Booked: Deputy Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:41 AM

Profiteers, selling substandard food items to be booked: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak and Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah Khan Monday said that no one will be allowed to play with the lives and property of the people and strict legal action will be taken against those who sell self-inflicted inflation and substandard food items

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak and Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah Khan Monday said that no one will be allowed to play with the lives and property of the people and strict legal action will be taken against those who sell self-inflicted inflation and substandard food items.

They said this while checking the prices and quality of food items in Sakhakot and Dargai markets besides inspecting implementation of government SOPs. Post Commander Sakhakot Abdul Wahab was also present on the occasion.

It is in the public interest to follow government SOPs to prevent the spread of the corona epidemic, so cooperate with the administration to ensure the use of masks, sanitizers and other safety guidelines.

Masks and sanitizers were also distributed among the people while several shopkeepers who ignored SOPs were also arrested and fined accordingly.

During the visit, DC Rehan Gul Khattak and AC Mohibullah Khan also reviewed the prices bread, meat, vegetables and other consumer goods.

DC Malakand said that the coronavirus pandemic had paralyzed life all over the world so people should follow the safety guidelines and ensure the use of masks and sanitizers to help prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 by extending cooperation with the government and administration.

Related Topics

World Visit Malakand Dargai Market Post All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

1 hour ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

2 hours ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.