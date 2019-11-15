UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Profiteers Sent To Jail, Fine Imposed In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Profiteers sent to jail, fine imposed in Multan

The special price control magistrates raided against profiteers and caught three of them and imposed fine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) The special price control magistrates raided against profiteers and caught three of them and imposed fine.

The operation was launched after receiving complaints on toll free number, Assistant Commissioner city Qazi Mansoor Ahmad raided at various places and sent three shopkeepers to jail who were selling flour and meat on higher rates against fixed prices by the government.

The price magistrate and Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Younis also checked 221 shops at Gulgasht, Gardezi market and Gol Bagh areas and imposed Rs 62000 fine to nine profiteers. Similarly, Naeem Changezi had checked 31 shops at Budhla road and imposed Rs 4000 fine to seven profiteers.

The price magistrate and Deputy Director Environment Ali Imran also imposed Rs 18000 fine to shopkeepers over selling fruits and vegetables on high prices.

