Profiteers To Be Taken To Task: Minister

Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday said profiteers will be taken to task and steps had been taken to overcome price-hike to provide relief to the masses.

He was talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here.

The minister said that instructions had been issued to expedite a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers. He added that strict monitoring on 18 essential items, including flour, sugar, ghee and roti, was being ensured as magistrates would take on-the-spot action.

He emphasised that the media should also pinpoint profiteers and hoarders as provision of relief to the masses was a priority of the PTI government.

Mian Aslam Iqbal termed the abolishing of scale, weight licensing fee as an important step which would benefit small shopkeepers and vendors.

Similarly, pushcarts and small kiosks would also be exempted from the fee. He, however, asserted that any practice of variation in weight and measurement would not be tolerated.

The process of checking prices and weights would continue, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

