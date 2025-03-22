Profiteers to spend Eid behind bars, warns DC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir Warned on Saturday that profiteers would have to spend their Eid behind bars.

In a statement issued here, he said that crackdown on profiteering and overcharging have been intensified in Faisalabad to provide maximum relief to the masses during last decade of the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

He said that price control magistrates have been granted full authority to take action against the violators of price control act.

He said that during first two decades of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, 1319 shopkeepers were arrested on sheer violation of price control act in addition to getting cases registered against 51 accused.

A total fine of Rs.4.2 million was imposed on 1436 profiteers during this period, he added.