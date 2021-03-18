UrduPoint.com
Profiteers Warned Of Strict Action During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Profiteers warned of strict action during Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that district administrations of the division are vigilant to control price hike and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of illegal money minting in holy month of Ramzan.

He was chairing a high level meeting in Abbottabad on Thursday that among others was attended by provincial minister, Qalandar lodhi, MPA, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi Commissioner Hazara, Riaz Mehsud and Regional Police Officer, Mir Wais Niaz.

Chairing the meeting, KP Speaker said exemplary punishment would be given to profiteers and their shops would be sealed for four to five days. He said that strict action on part of district administrations needed to curb practice of illegal money making that directly affects a common man.

He also urged business community to abide by golden principles of sacrifice and generosity to benefit general public in Ramazan.

