'Profiteers Will Be Dealt Strongly'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 11:20 AM

'Profiteers will be dealt strongly'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman District price Control Committee Dr. Laiqat Ali khan said that profiteers would be dealt with iron hand under zero tolerance policy regarding malpractice of profiteering.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at his residence here on Tuesday .

He said that incumbent government was utilizing all possible resources to reduce inflation.

He further said that people involved in creating artificial shortage will be treated strongly under the law.

In line with special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz the district administration was most keen to ensure the provision of basic food items on control rates to the masses.

