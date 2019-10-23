UrduPoint.com
Profiteers,hoarders To Face Time In Lock-up Now:commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Wednesday warned profiteers and hoarders of being put in lock-up if they did not stop violations and charging extra from the people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Wednesday warned profiteers and hoarders of being put in lock-up if they did not stop violations and charging extra from the people.

Presiding over a meeting here, commissioner said that Lakhs of rupees fine has so far been imposed on profiteers and hoarders in Multan division and now it was time to put the violators in police lock up.

He said, Punjab government has issued clear instructions of zero tolerance against profiteers and hoarders and said that deputy commissioners should send commission mafia to jail for involvement in creating artificial shortage of edibles and commodities.

Sahu asked price control magistrates to improve performance to avoid transfers. They should hold big profiteers and hoarders accountable and take action on shortage of any commodity including wheat flour and sugar.

He also warned price magistrates of action in case they sent their representative to check prices and hoarding practices.

He asked district officials to ensure adherence to fixed prices in the markets and regularly monitor auction process of fruit and vegetables.

He also ordered to set up a price control feedback mechanism at the commissioner office and added that every department should be given a single commodity to monitor its availability and price.

He was informed that total 1205 complaints were received on'Qeemat Portal' from Multan division and 1160 of them have been resolved. Officials said that citizens could also file complaint by dialing phone number 0800-02345.

Additional commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, assistant commissioner Khawaja Umair and other officials attended the meeting.

