Profiting & Hoarding Not To Be Tolerated: Sobia Rao

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

On the directives of Divisional Com­missioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Shaheed Bena­zirbad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur city, Sobia Falak Rao on Monday visited differ­ent market and checked prices of daily use items including vegetable, fruit and grocery

She, on the occasion, directed the shop­keepers to sell essential items at government fixed prices and no profiteer­ing and hoarding would be tolerated at any cost.

She also asked the price magistrates to remain fully active in the field and take stern action against overcharging.

