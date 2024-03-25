Profiting & hoarding not to be tolerated: Sobia Rao

On the directives of Divisional Com­missioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Shaheed Bena­zirbad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur city, Sobia Falak Rao on Monday visited differ­ent market and checked prices of daily use items including vegetable, fruit and grocery

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Divisional Com­missioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Shaheed Bena­zirbad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur city, Sobia Falak Rao on Monday visited differ­ent market and checked prices of daily use items including vegetable, fruit and grocery.

She, on the occasion, directed the shop­keepers to sell essential items at government fixed prices and no profiteer­ing and hoarding would be tolerated at any cost.

She also asked the price magistrates to remain fully active in the field and take stern action against overcharging.