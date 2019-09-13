Program for privatization of 17 SOEs initiated: Privatization Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Privatization and Chairman Privatization Commission Muhammad Mian Soomro on Friday said the Privatisation Commission had initiated a program for privatization of 17 public sector entities and sale of 32 real estate properties of State-Owned Entities (SOEs).

He said this while chairing a program hosted by the Privatisation Commission for the stakeholders to discuss the prospects for the privatization of SOEs at a hotel here on Friday.

He said the process for privatization of 17 SOEs was being started in line with the directions of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP) chaired by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh.

Muhammad Mian Soomro said the government was focusing on privatisation under the directions of the prime minister and pursuant to the privatisation law to substantially minimize losses to the public exchequer.

Muhammad Mian Soomro further informed that through privatisation process we were providing level playing field to all the potential investors to compete for the purchase of entities or purchase shares of the entities in the capital market.

This would also strengthen the capital market of Pakistan and above all it would attract both the local as well as foreign investors, he added.

He said the government had taken an important step for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills while the process for the appointment of the financial advisor had been initiated.

Muhammad Mian Soomro further emphasized that transparency and fairness were being given importance in the privatisation process in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister to eradicate corruption and to bring efficiency in the state-owned entities.

He said this event was part of the efforts to interact with the stakeholders and to ensure their maximum participation.

The Privatisation Commission was in the process to engage services of eminent professionals for efficiency enhancement, he added.

The event was attended by a large number of prospective Financial Advisors, Members of major Financial Institutions, Banks, Asset Management Companies and members of the Brokerage Houses.

The board Members and the Secretary Privatisation were also present on the occasion.

Secretary Privatisation Commission Rizwan Malik briefed the participants on the current privatisation program of the government.

He said the government gives prime importance to the economic reforms agenda and the current privatisation program was a vital component of economic reforms.

He said the privatisation envisaged to attract more investors to the country as well as modernize the privatized entities.

The investors induct capital and install the state of the art technologies and implement best governance practices in the privatized entities, he added.

The participants were told that the Privatisation Commission, following the agenda of the government for privatisation, had recently stepped up its efforts by advertising more entities for privatisation.

The privatisation process being carried out by the Privatisation Commission was strictly in accordance with Privatisation law and the rules of Pakistan Procurement Regulatory Authority(PPRA) to ensure transparency in the transactions.

The sale proceeds were utilized for government's debt reduction and poverty alleviation in Pakistan.

It is expected that good amount of sale proceeds will be received as a result of transparent and fair privatisation process.

The Privatisation Commission led by Muhammadmian Soomro was encouraging the local as well as the foreign investors to participate and compete for purchase of state-owned entities.