Program In Connection With Allama Iqbal's Birth Anniversary Held

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 08:38 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Bhai Khan Welfare Association organized a program on Wednesday in connection with the birth anniversary of the poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Bhai Khan Welfare Association President Abdul Latif Sheikh, General Secretary Muhammad Yasin Arain, Muhammad Ismail Sheikh and other members and dignitaries participated in the Iqbal Day function and paid tribute to Dr. Allama Iqbal.

While paying tribute to the great poet, the participants said Allama Iqbal awakened the Muslims of the sub-continent through his poetry and political acumen by presenting the idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic Allahabad address.

Allama Iqbal's poetry and philosophy created a wave in the freedom movement, as a result of which Pakistan came into existence, they said.

They emphasized to the nation that the development and prosperity of the country can be ensured by following the teachings and message of Allama Iqbal.

