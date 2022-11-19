UrduPoint.com

Program Organized To Mark Universal Children Day

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :On behalf of Department of Social Welfare Shaheed Benazirabad, the District administration, Child Protection Unit and social welfare organization Hari Welfare Association organized a program with regard to Universal Children at Star Model High School Nawabshah.

Addressing the program Chief guest of the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Nazeer Ahmed Abro, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Regional Director Sindh Education Foundation Imam Bux, Deputy Director Child Protection Unit Muslm Farooq, President Hari Welfare Association Muhammad Akran Khaskheli and others said that children are the future of any nation and their better education for them is our top priority.

Speakers said that the objective of observing Universal Children's Day is creating awareness among the public regarding the safety of the rights of children as they are our future. Speakers said that the Sindh government has promulgated rules and regulations laws for the protection of children and their rights, adding that parents shall take full benefit of these laws.

They appealed to parents to decorate their children with an education so that they could brighten the name of their country and parent in the coming future. On the occasion, school children delivered speeches and presented tablos.

The program was largely attended by male and female students.

