Program series to be launched paying homage to 'National Heroes'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)-Lok Virsa would launch a series of programs from October 1 titled as "Homage to Our National Heroes".

Talking to APP on Tuesday, the Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said," In order to showcase achievements of our national heroes contributed for creation of Pakistan.

The first program under these series: Exhibition of rare documents, scripts, books and photographs on Quaid-e-Millat/ Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan will be held on Friday at Pakistan Monument Museum.

Talha told Video documentaries on "Quaid-e-Millat" will also be screened at the occasion.

The exhibition is being held in collaboration with National Archives of Pakistan and National library of Pakistan.