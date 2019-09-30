Program, walk held at Women University on topic of Kashmir solidarity

The Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU), Department of English, Bahawalpur, arranged a programme in order to console the pain and the aches faced by Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU), Department of English, Bahawalpur, arranged a programme in order to console the pain and the aches faced by Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir.

Programme included the speeches on topic related to struggle of Kashmiris for the right of self determination, Kashmir solidarity songs and national anthems of Kashmir and Pakistan.

The program ended with a walk under the slogan: "We Stand with Kashmir".