Programme For Rehabilitation Of Acid Victims Opened At BVH

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Programme for rehabilitation of acid victims opened at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Punjab Social Protection Authority Vice Chairperson Jahan Aara Wattoo inaugurated the Nayi Zindagi Programme for treatment and rehabilitation of acid attack victims at the Burn Centre, established in Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).

The head of the Plastic Surgery Department, Professor Dr. Mughiz Amin, provided information regarding the treatment of patients.

The vice chairperson stated that under the Nayi Zindagi Programme, treatment for acid attack victims was being ensured at seven burn centres across the province. She said that the programme was a revolutionary initiative by the Punjab government.

Jahan Aara met Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Farhan Farooq at his office, where she was briefed about the Socio-Economic Registry Programme. She said that the program would provide registered households with direct opportunities to benefit from the government’s welfare initiatives.

