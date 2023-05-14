UrduPoint.com

Programme Launched To Facilitate Poor, Deserving People

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Programme launched to facilitate poor, deserving people

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) ::A non-governmental organization 'Hamdard Mehraban' has started a self-sufficiency program to help the poor and deserving people stand on their feet under the program.

An official of the organisation told media men that Hamdard Mehraban had organized several important economic projects.

The projects that started with a basic investment of a few thousand rupees were ongoing in Mardan district, he informed. The self-sufficiency programme was proving to be the best project of its kind in which deserving people are being encouraged to start small businesses on their own, the official explained.

"They can not only lead a prosperous life but can also create employment opportunities for others," he said, adding that in the future, their education and training would be started. He stressed that a healthy society could be established through such programmes.

