UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Programme Launched To Support Women Financial Inclusion Ideas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:48 PM

Programme launched to support women financial inclusion ideas

Karandaaz Pakistan, a non-profit organization, Monday launched a programme, aimed at supporting the ideas that could improve overall financial inclusion for women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ):Karandaaz Pakistan, a non-profit organization, Monday launched a programme, aimed at supporting the ideas that could improve overall financial inclusion for women in Pakistan.

The programme was rolled out under second round of an annual challenge titled 'Karandaaz Financial Inclusion for Women Challenge'. The second round was launched by Karandaaz with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said a news release.

Under this challenge, Karandaazis would invite applications to support ideas that would ensure financial inclusion for women in Pakistan. The proposed ideas may be technological solutions that could result in a large number of women centric financial products and channels for credit, savings, insurance and investments.

Karandaaz Pakistan is accepting applications from interested entities till November 08, 2020. More information about the challenge can be found at https://fiwc.

karandaaz.com.pk/ Successful applicants would be given mentoring support and a grant of up to Rs15 million per person in order to help them pilot, test and scale their promising ideas.

Karandaaz Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Ali Sarfraz underlined the need for a wider discussion on gender and finance matters and said, "There is credible evidence that an economy where women have a substantial financial status, are economically empowered, and are better equipped to deal with unforeseen challenges; households, businesses, farms, communities, and whole economies perform significantly better."Last year under the same challenge Karandaaz provided grants to 2 Fin Techs including Oraan Tech Pvt Ltd and Techlets Pvt Ltd.

Karandaaz Pakistan is supporting small and medium entrepreneurs by increasing access to finance for unbanked populations by leveraging digital technologies, developing and disseminating evidence-based insights, and encouraging innovation in financial space.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same United Kingdom May November Women 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 4th edition of Tole ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;UAE Warriors Arabia&#039; to kick-start in J ..

21 minutes ago

Prime Minister for taking all administrative measu ..

2 minutes ago

Montenegrin Coalition Member Deplores Planned Dril ..

37 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking steps to control price hike: Ad ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.