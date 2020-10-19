Programme launched to support women financial inclusion ideas

Karandaaz Pakistan, a non-profit organization, Monday launched a programme, aimed at supporting the ideas that could improve overall financial inclusion for women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ):Karandaaz Pakistan, a non-profit organization, Monday launched a programme, aimed at supporting the ideas that could improve overall financial inclusion for women in Pakistan.

The programme was rolled out under second round of an annual challenge titled 'Karandaaz Financial Inclusion for Women Challenge'. The second round was launched by Karandaaz with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said a news release.

Under this challenge, Karandaazis would invite applications to support ideas that would ensure financial inclusion for women in Pakistan. The proposed ideas may be technological solutions that could result in a large number of women centric financial products and channels for credit, savings, insurance and investments.

Karandaaz Pakistan is accepting applications from interested entities till November 08, 2020. More information about the challenge can be found at https://fiwc.

karandaaz.com.pk/ Successful applicants would be given mentoring support and a grant of up to Rs15 million per person in order to help them pilot, test and scale their promising ideas.

Karandaaz Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Ali Sarfraz underlined the need for a wider discussion on gender and finance matters and said, "There is credible evidence that an economy where women have a substantial financial status, are economically empowered, and are better equipped to deal with unforeseen challenges; households, businesses, farms, communities, and whole economies perform significantly better."Last year under the same challenge Karandaaz provided grants to 2 Fin Techs including Oraan Tech Pvt Ltd and Techlets Pvt Ltd.

Karandaaz Pakistan is supporting small and medium entrepreneurs by increasing access to finance for unbanked populations by leveraging digital technologies, developing and disseminating evidence-based insights, and encouraging innovation in financial space.