Programme On "personality Nourishment" Held In Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A program regarding Personality Nourishment of the youth was held at GHS Mian Banda on directions of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan here on Thursday.

District Youth Officer Lower Dir, Izharuddin, Ibrash Pasha and Akbar Khan ( social activist) conducted sessions on career and psychological counseling, SDGs, Aids, Dengue, UDHR, physical fitness and hygiene, book reading, confidence building, effect of Narcotics, Polio and global warming.

The students showed enthusiasm and demonstrated their artistic abilities through painting.