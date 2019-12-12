UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Programme On "personality Nourishment" Held In Dir Lower

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:37 PM

Programme on

A program regarding Personality Nourishment of the youth was held at GHS Mian Banda on directions of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan here on Thursday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A program regarding Personality Nourishment of the youth was held at GHS Mian Banda on directions of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan here on Thursday.

District Youth Officer Lower Dir, Izharuddin, Ibrash Pasha and Akbar Khan ( social activist) conducted sessions on career and psychological counseling, SDGs, Aids, Dengue, UDHR, physical fitness and hygiene, book reading, confidence building, effect of Narcotics, Polio and global warming.

The students showed enthusiasm and demonstrated their artistic abilities through painting.

Related Topics

Dengue Polio Reading Dir Ghanaian Cedi

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

6 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

9 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

17 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

42 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

42 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.