Programme “Suthra Punjab” Aims To Provide Healthy Environment To People: AC
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner, Jawad Hussain Pirzada on Monday said the Programme “Suthra Punjab” aimed to provide healthy environment to residents of rural and urban areas in the province.
He expressed these views while checking cleanliness situation of various areas under the Programme in various areas.
The AC directed the concerned staff to utilize all resources to ensure healthy environment to the people.
APP/mud/378
