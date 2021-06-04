Programme to prevent suicide attempts launched in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :In order to prevent suicide cases in Tharparkar district and ascertain causes behind extreme steps, a programme was launched here on Thursday.

This Programme, first of its kind in Pakistan, has been launched by different stakeholders including Dr. Kareem Khuwaja Leading psychologists of the country, Sindh government, universities and hospitals with the objective to prevent suicides in Tharparkar.

Under this programme, a psychological review will be carried out to find out the causes of suicides from 2016 to 2020 through research and recommendations will be made for their prevention.

In this context, an inauguration ceremony was held at C-Complex Mithi hosted by the district administration. The ceremony was attended by Sindh Mental Health Authority Chairman Senator Dr. Karim Khawaja, DC Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, Senator Engineer Gyanchand, Liaquat Medical University Chancellor Dr. Bekha Ram, Dr. Prof. Syed Haider Raza Naqvi of Daewoo University, Mohsin Dar of Ghar Foundation, District Public Health Officer Dr. Gordhan Das and others.

The event discussed the questionnaire and research developed to combat the rising incidents of Tharparkar suicides. Chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority, Senator Dr. Karim Khawaja said that Sindh Mental Health Authority was formed after the approval of Sindh Cabinet.

It is an honor for us that for the first time in Sindh a mechanism was created with 5 years of data. The Thar Foundation provided support for the postmortem of the psychiatrist, which is commendable. All the organizations involved in the Thar Tele-Help have played their part. The results of the psychiatric autopsy will be available by the end of June, which will reveal the real reasons.

He said that there was no such study in South Asia, including Pakistan, which is being done in the Thar Tele-Help programme. Our technical staff will complete this study in a professional manner, DC Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho said, adding that there has been an increase in suicides in some communities, while in some groups of minorities, the statistics are alarming.

Social problems, dislikes, early marriages, domestic problems are also the reasons. The district administration of Tharparkar will extend full cooperation in this regard.

Senator Engineer Gyanchand said that social problems, injustices lead to suicides, we all have a responsibility to take steps to solve these problems, in view of the problem that the Sindh Mental Health Authority and Thar foundation raised which is commendable.