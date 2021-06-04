UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Programme To Prevent Suicide Attempts Launched In Tharparkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Programme to prevent suicide attempts launched in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :In order to prevent suicide cases in Tharparkar district and ascertain causes behind extreme steps, a programme was launched here on Thursday.

This Programme, first of its kind in Pakistan, has been launched by different stakeholders including Dr. Kareem Khuwaja Leading psychologists of the country, Sindh government, universities and hospitals with the objective to prevent suicides in Tharparkar.

Under this programme, a psychological review will be carried out to find out the causes of suicides from 2016 to 2020 through research and recommendations will be made for their prevention.

In this context, an inauguration ceremony was held at C-Complex Mithi hosted by the district administration. The ceremony was attended by Sindh Mental Health Authority Chairman Senator Dr. Karim Khawaja, DC Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, Senator Engineer Gyanchand, Liaquat Medical University Chancellor Dr. Bekha Ram, Dr. Prof. Syed Haider Raza Naqvi of Daewoo University, Mohsin Dar of Ghar Foundation, District Public Health Officer Dr. Gordhan Das and others.

The event discussed the questionnaire and research developed to combat the rising incidents of Tharparkar suicides. Chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority, Senator Dr. Karim Khawaja said that Sindh Mental Health Authority was formed after the approval of Sindh Cabinet.

It is an honor for us that for the first time in Sindh a mechanism was created with 5 years of data. The Thar Foundation provided support for the postmortem of the psychiatrist, which is commendable. All the organizations involved in the Thar Tele-Help have played their part. The results of the psychiatric autopsy will be available by the end of June, which will reveal the real reasons.

He said that there was no such study in South Asia, including Pakistan, which is being done in the Thar Tele-Help programme. Our technical staff will complete this study in a professional manner, DC Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho said, adding that there has been an increase in suicides in some communities, while in some groups of minorities, the statistics are alarming.

Social problems, dislikes, early marriages, domestic problems are also the reasons. The district administration of Tharparkar will extend full cooperation in this regard.

Senator Engineer Gyanchand said that social problems, injustices lead to suicides, we all have a responsibility to take steps to solve these problems, in view of the problem that the Sindh Mental Health Authority and Thar foundation raised which is commendable.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Thar Suicide Lead Tharparkar June 2016 2020 Event All From Government Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

17 minutes ago

Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long acti ..

20 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews QMC's performance on city cle ..

20 minutes ago

Canada, Allies Urge Iran to Set Date for Downed Ai ..

20 minutes ago

Schools to be reopened for all classes on June 7

20 minutes ago

Russia's Chizhov Calls Possible EU Sanctions Again ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.