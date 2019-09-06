Programmes held on Defence Day

The Defence Day was observed with zeal and zest to pay homage to martyrs of the 1965 War and to express solidarity with Kashmiris

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Defence Day was observed with zeal and zest to pay homage to martyrs of the 1965 War and to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The day dawned with special prayers for progress and prosperity of the country while different programmes were held.

A special programme, by Tehsil Municipal Administration, was held at Sialkot Fort.

Meanwhile, TMA Pasrur also organized a special programme at Chiwinda where participants offered prayer for the martyrs.

Separately, students of different schools and colleges held a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris.