Programmes reviewed on World Tourism Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood presided over a meeting and reviewed programmes prepared for the World Tourism Day (WTD) here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, main event of the WTD would be held in historical Shalamar Garden on September 27 and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest.

The advisor said: "The theme of WTD this year is 'Tourism and Rural development' and all programmes would reflect the theme".

Asif Mehmood said: " The PHA, Archaeology department and the district administration should work in collaborated way for the preservation and beautification of archaeological sites".

He expressed his dissatisfaction over briefing by the Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP) and directed that comprehensive presentation be arranged for final approval.

It was decided in the meeting that full dress rehearsal would be held on September 26 in Shalamar Garden.

Director General PHA Lahore Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, DG Archaeology Ilyas Gill,MD TDCP Tanvir Jabbar and others from the district administration were also present.